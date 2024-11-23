NRI MBBS seats: 6 students submit fake certificates, admission of 3 cancelled

In Tamil Nadu, The Selection Committee under the Directorate of Medical Education has cancelled the admission of three students who had submitted forged certificates and joined MBBS under the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) quota.

During a genuineness verification, the embassy certificates submitted by six applicants under the NRI quota were found to be fake, of them three had gotten their MBBS allotment, said the committee, which plans to initiate legal action, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

As per the rules of the prospectus, the allotment of the three candidates was cancelled, the committee said in the notification.

The three seats would be added to the vacancies and would be included in the special round of counselling, commencing on November 25, it said, according to The New Indian Express report.

However, the selection committee officials refused to disclose the colleges the students had gained admission in.

The medical counselling for MBBS, BDS admissions commenced in Tamil Nadu on August 21.

The All-India counselling for NEET-PG

In the All India Counselling for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 Round 1 concluded by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on November 20, after the provisional list was released, it was noted that Radiology has become the top choice for postgraduate medical aspirants.