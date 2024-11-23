NEHU crisis: Hunger strike ends; students to meet probe team on Monday, November 25

The latest update from the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) is that the students have ended their indefinite hunger strike and are on a sit-in demonstration. Additionally, on condition of anonymity, a student informed EdexLive that they have been notified to meet the probe team on Monday, November 23.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) formed a two-member central probe team to investigate the allegations of irregularities against NEHU Vice-Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla. Therefore, the students were asked to assemble in front of the administration building on Monday, November 25 to meet the probe team.

"We received a notification last night (November 22) about the probe team's visit. The administration has called on the student community for a meeting with the team. Therefore, we decided to stage a silent and peaceful sit-in demonstration in front of the administration building against the VC," the student told EdexLive. He further emphasised that they are against the VC and not the probe team.

It is learnt that the students called off their indefinite hunger strike on November 20. Reports suggest that the NEHU Students' Union (NEHUSU) and the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) NEHU Unit ended their strike following requests from the teaching and non-teaching staff of the university.

Though they are yet to meet the committee, the student underlined that they are waiting for the probe team's report. "Currently, the classes are suspended," the student further added.

NEHU crisis

On November 4, NEHU students launched an indefinite hunger strike under the banner of the NEHU Students' Union (NEHUSU), and the KSU NEHU Unit. The students demanded the removal of Vice-Chancellor PS Shukla to protect the overall interests of the students of the Northeast region.

The students blamed Shukla for the decline in the university's rankings. Prior to PS Shukla's term as VC, NEHU was consistently ranked within the top 60 universities nationally. But the university's ranking has plummeted to range between 100-150 under Shukla's leadership, they claimed, as stated in a report by PTI.