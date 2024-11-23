“Constitution the foundation of a compassionate society,” Supreme Court judges remind Law students

Today, Saturday, November 23, Supreme Court Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia asked law students, future judges, lawyers, and politicians to remember that India was established on love, not hatred.

"Many of you will go on to become lawyers, judges, policymakers. Please keep in mind, ours is a country not born out of hate but founded on love. Our Constitution speaks of fraternity. It is like Saraswati. Even Dr Ambedkar had described it as the most important value,” Justice Dhulia told students at the OP Jindal Global Law University, Sonipat.

The judge was speaking at an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution. Several other sitting Supreme Court justices also attended the occasion, Bar and Bench reports.

In his presentation, Justice Dhulia also stated that, despite being cast off by many, India has proven its critics wrong.

“Our governments and democracy have survived. A lot of milestones (have been crossed) but a lot is left to be achieved,” he said.

He added that despite our differences in language and religion, the Indian Constitution is our country’s biggest unifier.

“The main difference is our Constitution, at the time of our country's creation, was born on religion, and got divided because of language. One of the reasons people say our country stays united is Hindi movies, one is cricket. But mainly the Constitution (.sic),” Justice Dhulia said.

Justice Sanjay Karol, who was also speaking at the event, stated that India's Constitution and Preamble had fostered the creation of a compassionate society.

He went on to discuss the public's faith in Indian courts by saying, "Crores of cases are still pending and yet people come to us because they have great faith in the justice delivery system of India."