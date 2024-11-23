"Can't sleep or study": Chennai student files Rs 1.1 crore lawsuit after his cell number appears in movie Amaran

A college student from Chennai was left surprised due to a short-lived celebrity moment that has caused him immense trouble. This happened after his personal phone number was accidentally shown in the movie Amaran starring actress Sai Pallavi and Sivakarthikeyan, reported Business Today.



This unforeseen coincidence led the student to file a lawsuit for Rs 1.1 crore.



Vaageesan, the student in question, explained that he began receiving an overwhelming number of calls after his number appeared in a scene from the movie.



In the film, Sai Pallavi throws a crumpled paper with her phone number written on it, but one digit is unclear. Vaageesan believes his number was visible in place of the intended number, resulting in a surge of calls from people who mistakenly thought they were contacting Sai Pallavi.



As a result of that, he decided to take legal action and filed a Rs 1.1 crore lawsuit against the production house.



Vaageesan had earlier criticised the filmmakers for their ignorance and requested them to take action.



Vaageesan expressed frustration that his attempts to resolve the issue were ignored. Since the movie's release, he has been unable to sleep, study, or go about daily activities due to constant calls from strangers, even preventing him from booking a cab or contacting drivers, according to The Hindu.



According to the report, the makers of the movie have not yet responded to his plea.