Beyond the gavel: Legal career paths you (probably) didn’t know existed

Afte pursuing law academically, there is a lot more you can do.
Here are a few options:
Develops and analyses policies, advising government and advocacy groups; valued for research and critical thinking. Great for those interested in shaping public discourse.
Combines teaching, research, and scholarship; ideal for those passionate about influencing future legal minds and contributing to academia.
Covers legal issues in media, explaining complex topics to the public. Perfect for those with strong writing and investigative skills seeking dynamic media careers.
Merges law and technology, working on legal software, AI tools, and tech solutions; great for those interested in the evolving legal tech field.
Supports artists and firms with contracts and dispute resolution in the entertainment industry; ideal for those merging law with creative work.