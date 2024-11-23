Beyond the gavel: Legal career paths you (probably) didn’t know existed

Ever wondered what else you could do with your law degree? Check out these surprising and exciting career paths that go way beyond the courtroom
Let's take a look(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Afte pursuing law academically, there is a lot more you can do.

Here are a few options:

1. Public policy analyst 

Develops and analyses policies, advising government and advocacy groups; valued for research and critical thinking. Great for those interested in shaping public discourse.

2. Legal academic

Combines teaching, research, and scholarship; ideal for those passionate about influencing future legal minds and contributing to academia.

3. Journalist/media analyst

Covers legal issues in media, explaining complex topics to the public. Perfect for those with strong writing and investigative skills seeking dynamic media careers.

4. Legal tech specialist

Merges law and technology, working on legal software, AI tools, and tech solutions; great for those interested in the evolving legal tech field.

5. Entertainment law advisor

Supports artists and firms with contracts and dispute resolution in the entertainment industry; ideal for those merging law with creative work.

