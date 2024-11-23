Bengaluru student helps 1,500 students from 8 countries with financial literacy through her programme

A Class XII student in Bengaluru has helped over 1,500 students across eight countries learn about financial literacy through her Global Youth Economic Empowerment Program (GYEEP).

This free online webinar series, created by Vedika P, focuses on teaching young people important financial skills like budgeting, saving, investing, and understanding entrepreneurship, filling a gap that many schools overlook, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The GYEEP sessions, available on YouTube, were created and run entirely by Vedika who is an IB2 student (International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme) at Canadian International School.

The programme brought together experts from around the world, including professors from Nile University in Egypt, economists from Lebanon, and educationists from India.

These experts gave lectures, conducted workshops, and answered questions in live Q&A sessions. This made the sessions interactive and engaging, allowing students to learn directly from experienced professionals.

The initiative began in 2021 when Vedika recognised a gap in financial management and entrepreneurship education for students across countries.

“I wanted to ensure students had access to knowledge about financial management and entrepreneurship, which are crucial for building a secure future, and that’s how GYEEP started,” she told The New Indian Express.

Originally aimed at students in Classes VII to XII, the programme’s popularity grew quickly, attracting participants from a broader range of age groups, including adults.

Vedika made the sessions accessible to students in different time zones, using data collected via Google Forms. She took charge of coordinating with experts, scheduling sessions, and overseeing content creation and promotion.

As part of this, Vedika also partnered with 16 Interact Clubs under Rotary International in different countries to promote the programme in underprivileged schools.

The clubs have been working with local communities to explain the benefits of the programme and encourage participation.