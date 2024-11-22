This 21-year-old boy who worked as a labourer cleared NEET-UG with an impressive score. Here’s his story

Sarfaraz, a 21-year-old labourer from West Bengal has garnered praise for his hard work and dedication after clearing the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) with a score of 677 out of 720.

The youngster, who used to lift 200 to 400 bricks per day, is now a proud student at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College in Kolkata, Free Press Journal reports.

In the videos, Sarfaraz stated that he lives in a house allotted to his family under the PM Awas Yojana and works alongside his father to cover the family's daily expenses. His dream was to become a doctor, and he worked hard to make it a reality.

He also revealed that once, he and his family lived in a house without a roof. His mother narrated that he would study all night in the cold, with her accompanying him to ensure that he did not catch a cold.

However, his situation improved during the COVID-19 pandemic when he purchased a mobile phone through a government initiative.

He started watching videos of medical coaching online and even signed up for a Dentistry school in 2023. However, he dropped out because of financial difficulties. In 2024, he attempted NEET-UG and succeeded.

Founder and CEO of EdTech platform PhysicsWallah Alakh Pandey, inspired by his story, gifted him a new phone and a scholarship of Rs 5 lakh to cover his expenses.