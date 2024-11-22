Teachers urge DU VC for inquiry committee as Dalit student alleges principal used casteist slurs

Three days after a Delhi University student of Shaheed Bhagat Singh College was allegedly physically assaulted and subjected to casteist slurs by the principal, the Democratic Teachers' Front (DTF) wrote to the Vice-Chancellor urging him to constitute an inquiry committee.

The teachers have demanded that the principal be sent on leave for a fair inquiry.

The letter to the VC read, "We are writing to you about a serious allegation of physical assault and casteist abuse in the University of Delhi. Sumit Chauhan, a student of the third year of B.A (H) Hindi of Shaheed Bhagat Singh College has filed a complaint saying that he was physically assaulted and subjected to casteist slurs by the Principal of the College, Professor Arun Kumar Attree."

"This is a grave allegation that has to be investigated objectively. In the absence of a fair inquiry, the very character of the University of Delhi as a public institution that functions in line with the Constitution of India will be irretrievably undermined," the letter further read.

The DTF demanded a time-bound and fair inquiry committee to be constituted to examine the case at hand and frame objective recommendations for expedient implementation.

Meanwhile the teachers also believed that Professor Arun Kumar Attree in his current position as Principal of Shaheed Bhagat Singh College has the potential to influence the process and outcome of any fair inquiry, thus Professor Arun Kumar Attree be sent on leave till the duly constituted inquiry committee has fulfilled its tasks.