Rajasthan: 25-year-old declared dead "resurrects" before cremation; 3 doctors suspended

In Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, a 25-year-old deaf and mute man who had been pronounced dead by medical personnel came back to life just before his cremation. Three of the doctors involved in the case have been suspended as a result of the occurrence.

The reincarnated person in question, Rohitash Kumar, had no known family and resided in a shelter home. His condition worsened yesterday, Thursday, November 21 and he was sent to the emergency room at BDK Hospital in Jhunjhunu, reports The New Indian Express.

At 2 pm, the doctors pronounced Kumar dead since he did not respond to treatment. A 'panchnama' (official report) was prepared by the police after the body was placed in the mortuary and then taken to a cremation.

However, Kumar started breathing suddenly as his body was being placed on the pyre, which prompted quick action. He was quickly transported back to the hospital, and his condition is currently stable. He is presently in the critical care unit (ICU) for treatment.

After hearing about the purported medical malpractice, Jhunjhunu District Collector Ramavtar Meena suspended Primary Medical Officer Dr Sandeep Pachar, along with Dr Yogesh Jakhar and Dr Navneet Meel last night.

"A committee has been formed to investigate the matter, and the secretary of the medical department has been informed," Meena stated.