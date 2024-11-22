Over 104 missing children rescued & reunited with their parents by 2 Delhi Police constables

Delhi Police head constables Seema Devi and Suman Hooda accomplished an admirable feat in locating 104 missing children during the last nine months. They went to remote places like Haryana, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh to find the children.

They faced numerous hurdles, including the families of the children not having their images, language barriers, unfamiliar places, and reluctant locals in the states they visited, throughout their operation.

Despite these obstacles, the duo successfully located the children and reunited them with their families.

The cops are assigned to the anti-human trafficking section in the outer north district.

According to Devi, the rescues took occurred between March and November as part of Operation Milap.

Topography and unfamiliarity with the people and area posed significant challenges in some of the distant locations. They had to seek aid from the local police.

"There were cases when phone numbers that the children had used to contact people were switched off. In such instances, we took the help of the cyber team to determine the last location of the phone," she told the Times of India.

The women had to earn the trust of the locals in new places, which took time before they could conduct door-to-door searches.

Devi claimed that outdated pictures of the children made it impossible to identify some of them on numerous occasions. When the families did not have up-to-date images of their children, they had to physically identify them from the rescued children, who ranged in age from 4 to 17.

Hooda, who joined the unit in March, expressed enormous joy and relief at being able to reconcile children with their families.

"We don't have fixed duty hours. Whenever we receive information about missing kids, we just leave our homes. There are days when I don't see my kids," she smiled, talking to the Times of India.