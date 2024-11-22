“One Nation, One Subscription” initiative likely to be launched in 2025? What is it?

The Ministry of Education, Government of India is set to launch the “One Nation, One Subscription” policy in 2025.

In a Department Order dated November 5 to the vice-chancellors of all Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) and Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs), the Department of Higher Education informed that negotiations for the implementation of the policy have been concluded and that the implementation reached an “advanced stage of consideration.”

The order thus instructed the VCs to not renew their journal subscriptions until further notice.

However, some netizens, particularly those critical of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) expressed their suspicions with the initiative.

They feared that this was yet another step by the BJP-led Central Government to undermine the functioning and freedom of public universities.