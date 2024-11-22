“One Nation, One Subscription” initiative likely to be launched in 2025? What is it?

The Ministry of Education, Government of India is set to launch the “One Nation, One Subscription” policy in 2025.
In a Department Order dated November 5 to the vice-chancellors of all Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) and Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs), the Department of Higher Education informed that negotiations for the implementation of the policy have been concluded and that the implementation reached an “advanced stage of consideration.”
The order thus instructed the VCs to not renew their journal subscriptions until further notice.
However, some netizens, particularly those critical of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) expressed their suspicions with the initiative.
They feared that this was yet another step by the BJP-led Central Government to undermine the functioning and freedom of public universities.
Some netizens also claimed that the initiative attempts to replace the journals the universities subscribed to with those supportive of the BJP’s ideology.
Then, there were some users who poked fun at the Central Government’s pattern of naming its initiatives in a way that juxtaposes its offering with a singular, united nation.
However, some users defended the initiative, clarifying that it was merely a step to reduce the costs incurred by universities in subscribing to journals.
The Central Government first proposed the “One Nation, One Subscription” initiative in 2021, to provide countrywide access to national and international scientific and academic content to students and universities.
Under the initiative, the Central Government would acquire national licenses for journals and subscriptions from prominent STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) and Social Sciences publishers by combining them, and offering them based on consortia in a phased manner, the Education Ministry informed the Lok Sabha in 2023.