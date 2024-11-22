New Zealand enhances Post-Study Work (PSW) visa rules for international students

New Zealand has made notable changes to its Post Study Work Visa (PSWV) programme, giving more flexibility to international students, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Students who complete a 30-week Postgraduate Diploma and immediately transition to a Master’s degree are now eligible for the PSWV. Previously, students needed to study for a master’s degree for a minimum duration to qualify.

“Students who studied a Postgraduate Diploma (PGDip) for 30 weeks and immediately progressed to a Master’s degree, but were not enrolled in the Masters for 30 weeks, are now eligible to apply for a Post Study Work visa (PSWV) based on their PGDip enrolment. This will give students more flexibility in their course of study and ensure they can remain eligible to work following their qualification,” the official notice stated.



In addition to this, the list of eligible qualifications has been updated to align with New Zealand’s Green List. This includes teaching qualifications where students no longer need a specialised Bachelor’s degree in Science, Mathematics, or Pacific Languages to apply for a PSWV.

Graduate diplomas that meet the Teaching Council’s requirements now also allow graduates to apply for a PSWV to work as primary or intermediate school teachers.

Moreover, the New Zealand Diploma in Engineering (Level 6) with a focus on Mechanical Engineering has been added to the list, enabling graduates to apply for the PSWV as Mechanical Engineering Technicians.

To be eligible for a PSW visa, applicants must hold an eligible New Zealand qualification that they have studied full-time in New Zealand for the required minimum duration and they will need to apply within the required timeframe.



These changes are designed to offer greater opportunities for international students and attract skilled workers to New Zealand. While countries like Australia, the United Kingdom (UK), and Canada are tightening immigration policies, New Zealand’s more relaxed approach presents it as a favourable destination for those seeking post-study work opportunities.

By broadening the eligibility criteria, New Zealand not only enhances its appeal but also addresses the growing demand for skilled professionals across various sectors.