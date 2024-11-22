Medical influencer Dr Dhruv Chauhan launches legal cell to assist healthcare professionals

Amid the spiralling acts of violence on healthcare professionals, Dr Dhruv Chauhan, a national council member of the Indian Medical Association: Junior Doctors' Network (IMA-JDN) and a medical influencer, has launced a legal cell.

When asked about the inspiration behind the much-needed idea, Dr Chauhan said, "I have been proactively raising issues of doctors on social media. But I realised that it wasn't enough. Upon discussing with my very good friend and Supreme Court advocate Satyam Singh Rajpoot, we arrived at a consensus which resulted in the formation of the legal cell."

It may be noted that Satyam Singh Rajpoot is the same advocate who played a crucial role in the TTD Laddu Prasadam case and others.

When we tried to understand how many members the legal cell comprises, Dr Chauhan said, "The cell is headed by advocated Satyam Singh Rajpoot. Singh's team and other lawyers are also a part of the cell," he added.

"The main purpose is to provide legal support to anyone suffering from harassment, torture, or abuse in the profession and those who require any legal advice or support," he remarked.

The cell, which was created on WhatsApp in October 2024, currently includes over 700 healthcare professionals across India. Disclosing the plan of action, the medical nfluencer said, "Our goal is to link all professionals in every state and provide them with legal assistance. Doctors who are facing problems can post a message on the group, and the concerned individual can assist them in understanding what could be the next course of action."

"If they wish to pursue it, we will surely do the needful," he said. "Many doctors usually don't have the legal contacts or the support to fight legally against the acts of violence they face, therefore, we assure them that we will extend the required support and help," he reiterated.