JEE Main 2025: Session 1 registration window closes today, Nov 22; apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the official information bulletin outlining the examination schedule. The JEE Main 2025 exams will be held from January 22 to 31, 2025, as stated in a report by scroll.in.

Following this, admit cards will be issued three days before the exam dates. The examination results are expected to be announced by February 12, 2025.



What is JEE Main?

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) consists of two distinct papers.



Paper 1: Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) are engineering degrees. (BE/BTech): This paper is conducted for students seeking admission into Undergraduate Engineering Programs (BE/BTech) at the National Institute of Technologies (NITs), The International Institute of Information Technology (IIITs), other Centrally-Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and institutions/universities supported by participating state governments.

In addition to this, the exam also serves as a qualifying test for JEE (Advanced), the entrance exam for IIT admissions.



Paper 2: This is designed for candidates aspiring to enroll in BArch and BPlanning programs across India.



The JEE Main 2025 examination will be offered in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Candidates can consult the official notification for further information.



For the official notification visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in



Steps to apply for JEE Main 2025



1. Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.



2. Navigate to the candidate section on the homepage.



3. Click on the link titled “JEE(Main) – 2025 Session-1 Registration.”



4. Complete the application form with accurate details and submit it.



5. Save and print a copy of the application form for future reference.