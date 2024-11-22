"Issue merit list, reconsider security deposit hike," Rajasthan NEET-PG candidates urge medical council

The candidates of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) are urging the Rajasthan Medical Council to release the state merit list so that they can move on to the choice-filling process. They also called out the hike in the security deposit amount and demanded its revision.

According to the official schedule, the last date for choice filling is November 23, which is tomorrow. Additionally, the council has announced a hike in the security deposit for all seats which is being resisted by the medicos.

Merit list

The NEET PG 2024 exam was held on August 11, and results were announced on August 23. The registration for Round 1 of NEET-PG 2024 counselling for All-India Quota (AIQ) began on September 20, 2024, while the choice filling commenced on November 8.

While other states have already initiated the counselling process in their states and issued merit lists, Rajasthan is allegedly far behind in the race.

Worried and confused, candidates demand that the state medical council issue the state merit list immediately as the last date for choice filling is tomorrow, November 23.

This is what the official schedule for NEET PG Admission/Counselling 2024 in Rajasthan looks like:

Provisional Merit List: November 18

Provisional Seat Matrix: November 19

Security Deposit Submission: November 19 to 23

Choice Filling & Locking: November 19 to 23

PWD Document verification: November 23, 9.00 am

In-Service quota verification: November 23, 9:00 am

Seat Allotment Results: November 26, midnight

Allotment Letter Download: November 28 to December 3

In-Person Reporting: November 28 to December 4

Candidates allege that the merit list was not released, and they are worried that if they fail to fill the department and college choices, they may lose their seats.

"November 23 is the last date. We are still not aware of the merit list. How can we fill our choices?" pointed out an in-service doctor, Dr Suresh Bhati. Adding to this, he said, "I aspire to join the medicine department at SMS Medical College, but if my merit doesn't comply with it, I would prefer medical colleges in Jodhpur or Bikaner."

"Without knowing our merit, how will we understand which quota we need to opt for?" Bhati questioned.

Similarly, Dr Rakesh Dhari said, "Usually, the first prospectus is released followed by state merit list, state matrix, and choice filling. Contrarily, the state has not issued any merit list and asked us to fill in our choices."

To note, the medical council released the state seat matrix on November 19.

"In the absence of the merit list, no one can even think about choice filling. We are totally confused. How will we reason which branch we can opt for?" Dhari declared. "How can we predict which college or branch we are supposed to get?" he further questioned the delay in the merit list.

Security deposit

"The four-time increase in the security deposit amount is very appalling," Dhari further said.

The council has announced a Rs 1,00,000, Rs 2,00,000, and Rs 5,00,000 hike in the security deposit for government, management, and private seats, respectively. It will be forfeited if a candidate who has been allotted a seat in Round 2 or subsequent rounds does not join the respective institution.

It may be recalled that in the year 2023, the council charged between Rs 12,500 to Rs 30,000 for government and management seats. While the deposit for private seats was Rs 2,00,000.

Urging for the revision of the proposed security deposit, All Rajasthan MBBS Doctors Association (ARMDA) President Dr Vinod Sharma Bagda wrote to the Chairman of the NEET PG counselling committee, Medical Education Department, Medical and Health Family Welfare Department, Government of Rajasthan on November 19, 2024.

"...it is requested that on 18-11-2024, in the instruction booklet uploaded on the website of Rajasthan NEET PG 2024 by NEET PG Admission Counseling Board 2024, the security deposit for participating in the counseling process has been fixed at one lakh, two lakh and five lakh rupees respectively. Sir, which is not fair, whereas last year in NEET PG 2023 this amount was very less and only Rs 25000 is being charged for participating in the counseling of All India NEET PG 2024," the letter read.

Twitter storm

Against the delay in the release of the state merit list and hike in the security deposit fee, the medicos from Rajasthan organised an X storm today, November 22 at 11 am with the hashtags #RajasthanNEETPG2024 and #CounsellingWithoutRank.

Requesting for the release of the merit list and reconsideration of the security deposit hike, many have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their predicament.