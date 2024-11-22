Indian masters’ student in USA accidentally shoots himself on birthday, dies

On November 13, while celebrating his birthday in Atlanta, 23-year-old Indian student Aryan Reddy lost his life in a tragic accident.

While cleaning a newly purchased hunting rifle, Reddy, a master's student at Kansas State University, unintentionally fired it, according to NDTV. As per the police, his friends hurried to the room after hearing the gunshot and discovered him lying in a pool of blood.

Reddy, a native of Telangana's Sairam Nagar, had just received a hunting licence in the United States.

According to NDTV, Aryan’s friends brought him to a local hospital right away, where he was pronounced dead.

Reddy's family now lives in the Uppal district of Telangana, but they were originally from the Bhuvanagiri district.

