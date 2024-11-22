ICSE, ISC 2025: Exam timetable to be announced soon for Class X & XII

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) timetable for the 2025 Board exams today, Friday, November 22. This was stated in a report by the Business Standard.

Students will soon be able to download the timetables from the official CISCE website.



The CISCE will conduct the ICSE and ISC exams offline, using pen and paper, between February and March 2025. For further details, students are encouraged to visit the official CISCE website, cisce.org, to check the latest updates and download the exam timetables once they are available.



Steps to download the date sheet:



1. Visit the official CISCE website at cisce.org on a web browser.



2. Navigate to the 'Notices' or 'Exam' section for the link to the ICSE/ISC 2025 date sheet.



3. Click on the link to open the PDF document containing the date sheet.



4. Download the PDF.



Though the datasheet has not yet been officially announced, sources like shiksha.com predict that the CISCE Class XII ISC exam will begin on February 12 and run until March 22, 2025.

Additionally, the tentative dates for the ICSE Class X exams are expected between February 21 and March 17, 2025.



The official timetable will include essential information such as subject-specific exam schedules, exam durations, reporting times, and shift timings. Students should visit the official CISCE website frequently to ensure they are updated with any new information.



Students must also ensure they have their admit cards for the exams. It is recommended that they carefully review the details on their admit cards, as they will be required to carry them to the exam centre on all exam days.



In the 2024 exams, over 3.43 lakh students appeared for the ICSE and ISC exams. Of the 2.43 lakh students who took the Class X exam, 2.42 lakh successfully passed. For the Class XII exams, 98,901 students appeared, with 98,088 passing.