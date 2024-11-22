ICAI and CBSE together intend to transform skill-based accounting education

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), through its Committee on Career Counselling, has signed a pivotal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to enhance skill-based commerce education in schools.

The MoU, formalised on November 21, 2024, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, aims to promote industry-aligned skill courses, particularly in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector, for students across the nation. This was stated in a press release by ICAI.



Under this collaboration, ICAI will contribute to the development of course content, syllabi, training modules, and career guidance materials. It will also organise workshops and enrichment activities to raise awareness among students and educators about career opportunities in accountancy and finance. CBSE, on its part, will host capacity-building programmes to equip teachers with the necessary skills to deliver these courses effectively.



ICAI President Chartered Accountant (CA) Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, remarked, “The signing of this MoU with the CBSE is a significant step towards enhancing the skill development ecosystem for students across the country. Through this collaboration, ICAI aims to promote commerce-based skill courses and ensure that students are equipped with relevant, industry-aligned competencies."



Awareness campaigns targeting CBSE-affiliated schools' leadership and teaching staff will further promote these commerce-based skill courses, emphasising their importance for career development.