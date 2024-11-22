Exploring Masai School's 'I-Do, We-Do, You-Do' method
Masai School follows a unique 'I-Do, We-Do, You-Do' method. Could you dive deeper into how this model enhances student learning and ensures they are job-ready by the end of the program?
The 'I-Do, We-Do, You-Do' method ensures students develop both knowledge and practical skills.
In the I-Do phase, instructors demonstrate new concepts.
In the We-Do phase, students collaborate with instructors to solve problems, promoting teamwork.
Finally, in the You-Do phase, students apply their learning independently on real-world projects.
This approach progressively builds their confidence and problem-solving skills, ensuring they are job-ready by the program’s end.
How does Masai School keep its curriculum up-to-date with the fast-evolving tech landscape, and what role does Artificial Intelligence (AI) play in this process?
Masai keeps its curriculum current by regularly updating it based on feedback from industry experts, employers, and alumni. We incorporate the latest tools and technologies in response to evolving market demands.
AI plays a key role in this process by analysing data on industry trends and student performance, helping us make informed decisions on curriculum changes. Additionally, students learn AI concepts, preparing them for roles in data science, machine learning, and automation.