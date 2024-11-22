Democracy under watch? UoH's new Poster Policy raises eyebrows

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has rolled out stringent campus-wide regulations following an incident where Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) posters were found in the urinals of Men's Hostel-H on October 13, 2024. The incident prompted a strong response from the Chief Warden's Office, which termed it "reprehensible, anti-democratic, and dastardly" in Advisory Number 1458 and led to the swift formation of an investigation committee.

Following the committee's recommendations, Registrar Dr Devesh Nigam issued Order Number 30810, outlining comprehensive measures to regulate poster displays and maintain campus cleanliness.

The notice mandates prior permission for poster display, CCTV surveillance at hostel junctions, designated notice boards, and regular cleaning drives. The order strictly implements Hostel Rules 3.14 and 3.15, which prohibit the unauthorised posting of materials on hostel premises.

Key measures include sensitisation programmes about campus cleanliness, National Service Scheme (NSS)-led Swachhata Abhiyaan campaigns, and new guidelines for "acceptable content" on posters. Student organisations must now provide written undertakings to comply with these regulations.

However, student groups like SFI have criticised the newly released order as a step towards "cleanliness," labelling it a masterstroke in sanitizing the campus of dissent while allegedly keeping communal favouritism spotless, raising concerns about its implications for campus democracy and student expression.