CBSE Class XII Arts timetable 2025: Check the detailed date sheet for humanities subjects here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the date sheet for the Class XII Senior School Certificate Examination 2025. This was stated in a report by the Times of India.

The exams will commence on Saturday, February 15, 2025, with the Entrepreneurship paper, and conclude on Friday, April 4, 2025, with the Psychology exam. This schedule is a vital resource for students, helping them organise their study plans and approach the exams with confidence.



In addition to this, for the students who chose humanities as their subject, the exams will begin on February 24, 2025, with Geography, and conclude on April 4, 2025, with Psychology.

CBSE Class XII Arts date sheet 2025: Detailed schedule



Monday, February 24, 2025

Subject Code: 029

Subject: Geography



Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Subject Code: 001

Subject: English Elective

Subject Code: 301

Subject: English Core



Saturday, March 15, 2025

Subject Code: 002

Subject: Hindi Elective

Subject Code: 302

Subject: Hindi Core



Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Subject Code: 030

Subject: Economics



Saturday, March 22, 2025

Subject Code: 028

Subject: Political Science



Thursday, March 27, 2025

Subject Code: 039

Subject: Sociology



Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Subject Code: 027

Subject: History



Thursday, April 3, 2025

Subject Code: 064

Subject: Home Science



Friday, April 4, 2025

Subject Code: 037

Subject: Psychology

All exams are scheduled to take place in a single shift starting at 10.30 am, with the duration varying based on the specific subject. Major humanities exams, including History, Political Science, and Sociology, will be conducted over three hours.



Admit cards for the exams will be issued on the official website in due course of time. Students are advised to carefully review the timetable and streamline their preparation accordingly.



For more details and to access the complete CBSE Class XII date sheet, students can visit the official CBSE website.