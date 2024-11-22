News

CBSE Class XII Arts timetable 2025: Check the detailed date sheet for humanities subjects here

For humanities students, the exams will begin on February 24, 2025 with Geography, and conclude on April 4, 2025 with Psychology
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the date sheet for the Class XII Senior School Certificate Examination 2025. This was stated in a report by the Times of India.

The exams will commence on Saturday, February 15, 2025, with the Entrepreneurship paper, and conclude on Friday, April 4, 2025, with the Psychology exam. This schedule is a vital resource for students, helping them organise their study plans and approach the exams with confidence.

In addition to this, for the students who chose humanities as their subject, the exams will begin on February 24, 2025, with Geography, and conclude on April 4, 2025, with Psychology.

CBSE Class XII Arts date sheet 2025: Detailed schedule

Monday, February 24, 2025
Subject Code: 029
Subject: Geography

Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Subject Code: 001
Subject: English Elective
Subject Code: 301
Subject: English Core

Saturday, March 15, 2025
Subject Code: 002
Subject: Hindi Elective
Subject Code: 302
Subject: Hindi Core

Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Subject Code: 030
Subject: Economics

Saturday, March 22, 2025
Subject Code: 028
Subject: Political Science

Thursday, March 27, 2025
Subject Code: 039
Subject: Sociology

Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Subject Code: 027
Subject: History

Thursday, April 3, 2025
Subject Code: 064
Subject: Home Science

Friday, April 4, 2025
Subject Code: 037
Subject: Psychology

All exams are scheduled to take place in a single shift starting at 10.30 am, with the duration varying based on the specific subject. Major humanities exams, including History, Political Science, and Sociology, will be conducted over three hours.

Admit cards for the exams will be issued on the official website in due course of time. Students are advised to carefully review the timetable and streamline their preparation accordingly.

For more details and to access the complete CBSE Class XII date sheet, students can visit the official CBSE website.

CBSE

