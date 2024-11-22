Bhopal: Gandhi Medical College's women doctors and staff get whistles. Here's why

In response to growing concerns over the safety of healthcare professionals, Gandhi Medical College (GMC) in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh (MP) has begun distributing whistles to women doctors, paramedical staff, and other workers on its campus. This was stated in a report by Free Press Journal.

This measure was introduced to enhance security following the tragic rape of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, which raised alarms about the vulnerability of medical staff, particularly women, in hospital settings.



The initiative allows staff to blow a whistle in case of an emergency or safety threat, enabling them to alert nearby security personnel and summon immediate help. GMC Dean, Dr Kavita N Singh, explained to FPJ that while daytime security is not an issue due to the large crowd on campus, the situation at night is more concerning.

“It is not possible to provide security guards to every lady doctor and paramedical staff. There is no problem during the daytime as the campus remains crowded. At night, lady workers have issues, so I have distributed whistles to blow whenever they feel unsafe on campus, either during the day or at night. The duty security guards would rush to them and ensure they are safe and sound,” she said.



The Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) has highlighted several challenges concerning safety at GMC, including encroachment and overcrowding. Unauthorised individuals often roam the campus without any clear purpose, contributing to a sense of insecurity among staff and students.

The GMC campus, which houses Hamidia, Sultania, and Kamla Nehru hospitals, is always bustling with patients, attendants, visitors, and medical staff. Additionally, the presence of places of worship on campus further increases the footfall of people from various religious backgrounds.



In neighbouring Indore, similar overcrowding issues are reported at MGM, while the construction of a boundary wall at Rewa Medical College has been a long-standing demand, according to Dr Manoj Indulkar, Dean of Rewa Medical College, who explained, “Construction of boundary wall is a major issue and so far, no concrete steps have been taken in this regard.”