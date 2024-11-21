Vijayawada: Smartphone training provided to 32 visually challenged students

The first phase of a transformative three-day training programme concluded on Wednesday, November 20, at Vijaya Mary Integrated School for the Blind (VMISB). This initiative has equipped 32 visually impaired students from Classes VI to IX with essential digital and mobility skills, fostering independence in education and daily living.

The programme was made possible through the collaborative efforts of Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada, M Junction, a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Tata Steels, Kolkata, Benetech an NGO for empowering Visually Impaired (VI) and Enable India, stated The New Indian Express report.

As part of the initiative, M Junction provided 32 comprehensive kits valued at Rs 15,000 each.

These kits included a smartphone, earphones, OTG keyboard, and smart canes, all designed to enhance learning and mobility for visually impaired students.

The students were trained on the EasyReader app, which enables them to access educational resources, including textbooks aligned with the Andhra Pradesh School curriculum through Bookshare.

The training was conducted by Sanjog and Kumaresan from Benetech, along with Venkat from Enable India, who provided expert guidance to the students in using these tools effectively.

Expressing her gratitude, Sr Rajeswari, Correspondent and Headmistress of VMISB, remarked that this initiative is a milestone in empowering visually impaired students.