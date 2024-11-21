Teacher stabbing in TN school: Students, teachers to be given counselling on November 25

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said the students and teachers of the Mallippattinam Government Higher Secondary school, where the incident of the stabbing of a teacher took place, will be given counseling on Monday, November 25, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Talking to reporters after visiting the school and interacting with the teachers there, the minister said due to the unfortunate incident that happened in the school premises, the students and teachers might have been traumatised. So the school will remain closed for the remaining days of the week.

Moreover, on Monday, November 25, counselling will be given to the students and teachers at a place other than the school and based on the assessment of the counsellors the classes will resume, he added.

The minister was accompanied by Higher Education Minister Govi Cheziaan, District Collector B Priyanka Pankajam, stated The New Indian Express report.

Earlier the minister paid respects to the mortal remains of M Ramani, the teacher who was stabbed to death.

Chief Minister MK Stalin announces solatium

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin who expressed shock over the incident condoled the death of the teacher Ramani. The Chief Minister also announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of the deceased teacher.