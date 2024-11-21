Supposed hostel woes at Delhi's MAMC reach Health Ministry after photos spark outrage online

In a conversation with EdexLive, Dr Chauhan reconfirmed the development. It may be noted that the medico was the first to bring this matter to public attention, sharing photos and videos sent to him by students allegedly residing in one of the boys hostels of MAMC.

It may be recalled that MAMC’s boys' hostels, including Sushruta, Dhanwantari, and Charaka Hostels, have been the focus of mounting student grievances. Residents have alleged severe issues such as overcrowding, collapsing ceilings, clogged washrooms, and unhygienic living conditions, including the presence of stray dogs.

Apparently, no substantial repairs or improvements have been made, despite multiple inspections deeming the infrastructure unfit for habitation.

These allegations have sparked public outrage, with students claiming that the administration has largely ignored their concerns. Many students feel that the hostels’ state tarnishes MAMC’s reputation as one of India’s premier medical institutions.

The situation has left many students seeking alternative accommodations, paying as much as Rs 18,000 - Rs 20,000 per month. With the matter now reaching the Health Ministry, residents are hopeful for a resolution.