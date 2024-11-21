RG Kar case: State has free hand in punishing ex-Kolkata Police Commissioner for revealing victim’s name, Centre to HC

The Central Government notified the Calcutta High Court today, Thursday, November 21 that the West Bengal government is free to take any action against former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal for allegedly revealing the name of the RG Kar rape-murder victim during a press conference.

The reply came during a division bench hearing on a petition filed last month accusing Goyal of publicly disclosing the name of the deceased trainee doctor, reports IANS.

Since the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) is the cadre-control authority of all Central service personnel, including an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer like Goyal, the bench, led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam, then ordered the DoPT to be a party in the case.

A DoPT affidavit explaining the type of action that can be taken against any all-India service official for breaking the law was also requested by the division bench.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Ashoke Chakraborty, representing the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, further informed the court that the petitioner might file a new plea if the state government does not take action against Goyal.

Anita Pandey, a legal practitioner, filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the case. She requested that a First Investigation Report (FIR) be filed against the former city police commissioner.

The removal of Goyal from his position was one of the demands of the junior doctors protesting the alleged rape and murder of their colleague at RG Kar Medical College. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee eventually agreed to the proposal, and Manoj Kumar Verma was appointed as the next commissioner of the Kolkata Police.