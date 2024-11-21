Nalgonda medical college: Anti-ragging awareness programme held

In the wake of the recent ragging incident at the institue, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) N Shivaram Reddy highlighted the strict provisions of the Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1997, during an anti-ragging awareness programme at the Government Medical College on Wednesday, November 20.

He stated that under the act, those found guilty of ragging face a jail term of six months to three years.

The awareness programme was organised under the orders of District Superintendent of Police (SP) Sarath Chandra Pawar and was conducted under the auspices of the college’s Anti-Ragging Committee, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Addressing the students, Shivaram urged them to steer clear of the toxic practice of ragging and cultivate a spirit of fraternity with their peers.

“Ragging includes acts of humiliation, intimidation, disrespectful behaviour and physical harm, all of which are punishable under the law,” he explained.

Through a PowerPoint presentation, students were made aware of the legal consequences of ragging and the severe penalties it entails.

He also emphasised that many students develop bad habits and engage in ragging under the misguided influence of movies, thinking it will make them seem heroic.

“Remember the sacrifices your parents have made to bring you to this point. A mistake on your part that leads to a legal case will deeply hurt them,” he cautioned.

The DSP encouraged students to report any incidents of ragging to the nearest police station or by dialling 100, according to The New Indian Express report.