Medicine Department of Delhi's Dr BSA Medical College has no regular or contractual professors: RTI

No faculty

A senior resident at the BSA Medical College, on condition of anonymity, revealed that the lack of faculty has been adversely affecting the academics of the MBBS and postgraduate (PG) students for a year. "We, the senior residents, are managing patient care and taking classes for juniors simultaneously," the senior resident said, alleging that there is only one associate professor in the department.

"Additionally, the sole associate professor who has been designated as a professor for the medical college is from the hospital," he further alleges. "The BSA medical college was established in 2016, yet a proper college structure, adequate hostels, and proper teaching faculty are not in place," the resident pointed out, speaking on other issues.

The student further regretted the sorry state of affairs of the medical college which is located in the national capital of the country and said, "The medicine department is vital among other departments, and it is sad that it is left in such a dire state"

Another resident made similar claims: "When I joined the college in 2020, there were seven faculty members in the department. In the past year, the department has been understaffed. Currently, one professor and three CMOs (casual medical officers) comprise the medicine department."

Furthermore, he adds that the CMOs are from other departments and they have been transferred to the medicine department due to a lack of professors.