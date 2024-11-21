Masai School and its social impact

A

At Masai School, we believe that education is the most powerful tool for breaking the cycle of poverty. By providing young individuals with skills in high-demand sectors like tech and data, we have not only helped our students secure jobs but also empowered their families.

To date, over 350 families have been uplifted above the poverty line through the success of Masai graduates.

When our students find well-paying jobs, it has a ripple effect on their families. Their income supports their parents, siblings, and extended family, improving their access to healthcare, education, and quality living standards.

This creates a sustainable long-term impact, where the benefits of education continue to transform lives for generations. It also contributes to economic growth in communities that were previously underserved, thus creating a more equitable society in the long run.