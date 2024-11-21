Karnataka launches online coaching for NEET, JEE, CET for 25,000 gov't PUC students

The Department of Pre-University Education introduced an online coaching programme for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), and Common Entrance Test (CET) exams on Wednesday, November 20, targeting 25,000 students from government pre-university colleges.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa on Wednesday, November 20, said that the initiative aims to provide free, high-quality training to economically and socially disadvantaged students, especially those from rural areas and girls, who often miss out on specialised coaching due to financial challenges, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

“The programme is designed to offer these students the same opportunities as their peers in private institutions, ensuring a level playing field for competitive exams,” the minister added.

The coaching will include daily live sessions conducted by expert lecturers. Classes will take place one hour before and one hour after regular school hours, with separate sessions for first and second Pre-University Course (PUC) students.

Attendance will be tracked using a dedicated app, with principals and lecturers monitoring participation.

Weekly quizzes will evaluate students' progress, and district-wise and state-wise rank lists will be published to encourage healthy competition. To address doubts, dedicated doubt-clearing sessions will be held every Saturday, where subject experts will resolve questions collected throughout the week.

Additionally, recorded sessions will be available on the department portal, allowing students to review the material at their convenience.

Bangarappa said that PACE coaching centre has been selected to deliver the training over the next two years. This initiative is expected to boost students’ performance in competitive exams and positively impact their annual academic results, according to The New Indian Express report.

“The government aims to increase enrollment in the science stream of government pre-university colleges by providing access to better educational facilities. By reducing the financial burden on families and ensuring quality education, the program seeks to promote social justice and foster a positive attitude towards higher education among government college students,” he mentioned.