IBPS PO Prelims result to be out soon; here’s how to check

The IBPS Probationary Officer Prelims Result 2024 is anticipated to be issued soon by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). On the official IBPS website, ibps.in, candidates who took the written exam can view their results.

The results of the IBPS PO Prelims are expected to be announced by the end of November, according to the official notification, as per a report by Zee News.

This is despite a lack of confirmation on the exact date of the results.

The preliminary examination was initially scheduled for October 19 and 20, 2024. The written test consisted of objective-type questions with a total score of 100 and a length of one hour.

The exam had three sections:

English Language: 30 questions, 30 marks, 20 minutes Quantitative Aptitude: 35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes Reasoning Ability: 35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes

The IBPS PO 2024 test is being held to fill 4,455 positions for Probationary Officers and Management Trainees.

The registration process started on August 1 and ended on August 21, 2024.

Candidates who pass the preliminary examination will be able to sit for the Main examination.

Here’s how candidates can check their IBPS PO 2024 results: