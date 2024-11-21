How NMAT makes testing inclusive for all abilities

NMAT by GMAC provides essential support to ensure all candidates have an equal testing experience. Accommodations include extra time, enlarged font options, wheelchair accessibility, and allowance for necessary medical devices like inhalers.
Candidates can also bring a reader, scribe, or personal care assistant with prior approval, ensuring they have the assistance they need on exam day.
Here's how:
During registration:
Select "Yes" for "Are You Differently Abled?"
Choose your disability type and required accommodations.
Provide rationale:
Explain your needs in up to 250 words.
Submit documentation:
Upload supporting documents (medical certificates, consent forms).
Review period:
Allow approximately 15 days for request processing.
Approval and scheduling:
Upon approval, proceed to payment and schedule your exam with accommodations.
Advance submission: Submit requests well before your desired test date.
Complete documentation: Incomplete forms may delay the process.
Authorized assistance only: Only pre-approved aides are allowed in the testing room.