How NMAT makes testing inclusive for all abilities

Learning, physical, systemic, psychological, sensory (vision and hearing), and attention deficit/hyperactivity disorders, along with other documented disabilities, are eligible for accommodation
Let's take a look
Let's take a look(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

NMAT by GMAC provides essential support to ensure all candidates have an equal testing experience. Accommodations include extra time, enlarged font options, wheelchair accessibility, and allowance for necessary medical devices like inhalers.

Candidates can also bring a reader, scribe, or personal care assistant with prior approval, ensuring they have the assistance they need on exam day.

Here's how:

1. How to request accommodations:

  • During registration:

    • Select "Yes" for "Are You Differently Abled?"

    • Choose your disability type and required accommodations.

  • Provide rationale:

    • Explain your needs in up to 250 words.

  • Submit documentation:

    • Upload supporting documents (medical certificates, consent forms).

  • Review period:

    • Allow approximately 15 days for request processing.

  • Approval and scheduling:

    • Upon approval, proceed to payment and schedule your exam with accommodations.

2. Important notes: 

  • Advance submission: Submit requests well before your desired test date.

  • Complete documentation: Incomplete forms may delay the process.

  • Authorized assistance only: Only pre-approved aides are allowed in the testing room.

GMAC
NMAT
Inclusive

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com