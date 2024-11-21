"How much more time do you need CBI?": CPI(M) leads rally for justice in RG Kar doctor’s rape-murder case

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] stages a massive protest rally today, November 21, intensifying its demand for justice in the brutal rape and murder of a woman doctor from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The protest march was from Hudco Crossing in Ultadanga to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Salt Lake, drawing participants from the party’s leadership and affiliated mass organisations.

Frustration has been mounting over the CBI’s handling of the case, with anger directed at its charge sheet naming civic volunteer Sanjay Roy as the “sole prime accused.” Both the CPI(M) and the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF) believe this overlooks a larger conspiracy. The protest slogan, “Aro koto somoy chai, jabab dao CBI” (How much more time do you need, CBI?), puts forward their demand for a faster and more comprehensive investigation.

“A deeper conspiracy lies behind this heinous crime. The CBI must go beyond naming just one individual and reveal the full truth,” a CPI(M) state committee member told ANI.

The WBJDF, which has been leading the campaign for justice, has also expressed dissatisfaction with the pace and scope of the probe. According to ANI, they criticised the initial findings as insufficient and called for greater accountability.

CPI(M) leaders have voiced concerns that the investigation could face delays similar to other cases handled by the CBI in West Bengal. The rally aims to amplify these grievances and demand a thorough and conclusive investigation.