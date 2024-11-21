FMGs from Ukraine seek Andhra Pradesh CM's intervention in obtaining permanent registration letters from medical council

Compensatory certificates

Although FMGs raised requests with their parent university, asking them to issue compensatory certificates, few allege that the universities are still delaying the same. What's more? Those who have successfully received the certificates are now facing trouble with the state medical council.

Speaking to EdexLive, an FMG from Anantapur who pursued his MBBS from Odesa National Medical University, Ukraine, Dr Teja Kumar, revealed that he is yet to receive his compensation letter from his university. "Despite multiple requests, they are going back and forth on the matter of issuing the certificates," he added.

Like Odesa University, several others are delaying the compensation certificates, he further claims.

If FMGs have received their compensation letters, they are facing delays from the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council.

Kareem, in his, tweet said, "The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed us to complete a 2-year internship (CRMI), which was later reduced to 1 year for students with a compensation letter from the university. We have made repeated efforts to get recognition. WE MET U REGARDING THIS ISSUE .but despite All efforts, APMC has not responded."

Kumar implied that the newly formed government in the state has not yet appointed a chairman and other officers to the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council. "I visited APMC more than five times, and the office said they would look into these issues after a new council is formed."

Altogether, there are around 60 FMGs who are facing these issues from both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states. "Around 33 in Telangana and 27 in Andhra Pradesh are worried because of the delay in issuance of provisional and permanent registration certificates," he claims.

According to NMC norms, these certificates are pre-required to practice in India after completing CRMI. The concerned FMGs allege that medicos from other states have received their permanent registration.

Kareem, in his tweet, has sought the intervention of AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu; Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan; and Minister of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications and Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh, to resolve the matter.