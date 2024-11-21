FMGs from Ukraine seek Andhra Pradesh CM's intervention in obtaining permanent registration letters from medical council

Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) of Telugu-speaking states Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana are perturbed and anxious due to the delay in receiving compensation letters from their parent university, including, permanent registration and provisional certificates from the state medical councils. Additionally, they seek the intervention of the respective state heads for speedy resolution of the matter.
The issue was raised on X (formerly known as Twitter) by an FMG from AP.
"We have made repeated efforts to get recognition. WE MET U REGARDING THIS ISSUE .but despite All efforts, APMC has not responded," the tweet alleged.
"We respectfully request your urgent intervention in resolving this issue and ensuring that we, too, are granted recognition and the appropriate registration," it requested.
When did the story begin...
The Foreign Medical Graduates Exam (FMGE) is compulsory for Indian citizens who travel abroad to pursue MBBS and return to their homeland for practice. Upon qualifying the FMGE, they are required to complete the Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) to practise in India.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia war brought new challenges for FMGs as many of them had to return home and attend classes online, including practical and clinical training.
Therefore, the National Medical Commission (NMC) issued a notice in May 2023 for FMGs, making it mandatory for them to pursue CRMI for two/three years. Urging that this would compel them to spend an additional year pursuing their internship to be able to practice in India, they urged for a provision. Following multiple representations, the NMC notified FMGs to obtain compensatory certificates from their parent universities for the online classes they attended.
Compensatory certificates
Although FMGs raised requests with their parent university, asking them to issue compensatory certificates, few allege that the universities are still delaying the same. What's more? Those who have successfully received the certificates are now facing trouble with the state medical council.
Speaking to EdexLive, an FMG from Anantapur who pursued his MBBS from Odesa National Medical University, Ukraine, Dr Teja Kumar, revealed that he is yet to receive his compensation letter from his university. "Despite multiple requests, they are going back and forth on the matter of issuing the certificates," he added.
Like Odesa University, several others are delaying the compensation certificates, he further claims.
If FMGs have received their compensation letters, they are facing delays from the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council.
Kareem, in his, tweet said, "The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed us to complete a 2-year internship (CRMI), which was later reduced to 1 year for students with a compensation letter from the university. We have made repeated efforts to get recognition. WE MET U REGARDING THIS ISSUE .but despite All efforts, APMC has not responded."
Kumar implied that the newly formed government in the state has not yet appointed a chairman and other officers to the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council. "I visited APMC more than five times, and the office said they would look into these issues after a new council is formed."
Altogether, there are around 60 FMGs who are facing these issues from both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states. "Around 33 in Telangana and 27 in Andhra Pradesh are worried because of the delay in issuance of provisional and permanent registration certificates," he claims.
According to NMC norms, these certificates are pre-required to practice in India after completing CRMI. The concerned FMGs allege that medicos from other states have received their permanent registration.
Kareem, in his tweet, has sought the intervention of AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu; Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan; and Minister of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications and Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh, to resolve the matter.
Never-ending issue
A never-ending issue that FMGs continue to face in Andhra is the non-payment of stipends.
Kumar claims that FMGs are not paid stipends like Indian medical graduates (IMGs). "For the past year, those who have interned didn't receive any stipend," he added.
The matter was even taken to the Supreme Court, but the hearing is yet to be listed. Speaking to EdexLive, Dr Bhargava Reddy, who is representing FMGs from the state, said, "Our matter was initially listed for November 5, however, it was not heard. We are waiting for a new date."
Notably, FMGs in other states have been fighting for a hike in stipend, while FMGs in Andhra are yet to even receive it.
The NMC regulations state that FMGs should be given a stipend on par with IMGs.