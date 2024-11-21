Erode: Students who sent hoax bomb threat email to school dismissed

Three students of a private matriculation higher secondary school in Erode have been dismissed from the school in connection with the hoax bomb threat sent by email to the school.

According to the sources, a private matriculation higher secondary school is functioning at Moolapalayam in Erode District. More than 1,000 students from LKG to Class XII are studying in this school, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Around 5.30 pm of November 11, a bomb threat email was received at the school's email address. But that day nobody saw the email. However, the next morning, the school administrators saw the email.

Shocked, they immediately informed the police.

In addition, the school was also given a holiday. The students who came to the school were sent back home. At the end of the search it was confirmed by the police that it was a hoax.

However, the Erode police were investigating based on the email address. The investigation confirmed that three students of Class IX of the school planned and sent the email to the school. The police then informed the school administration about this.

Following this, the school management dismissed the three students from the school on Monday, November 18, according to The New Indian Express report.

"On August 31 night, the same school received a similar bomb threat through email. But the investigation revealed that two of the three students who have now been dismissed were involved in the incident. But at that time we warned them due to their future welfare. They have done this again for school holidays. Each time they created a new email ID," a police officer said.