EFLU elections: Vikas Porika, once rejected from admission, becomes Student Union President

The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad concluded its student union elections yesterday, Wednesday, November 20.

Candidates from various student groups and alliances contested for five posts, mainly the President, Vice-President, Joint Secretary, Sports Secretary, and Cultural Secretary, along with School Councillors, in the election, which went to the polls on Tuesday, November 19.

Porika Vikas, a Master of Arts in Spanish student from the Democratic Front alliance, which comprised of the Telugu Students’ Federation (TSF) and the Muslim Students’ Federation (MSF), has been elected President of the EFLU Student Union with 434 votes.

Speaking to EdexLive, Vikas, who belongs to the TSF says, “With this victory, I now feel responsible for the well-being of the entire student community of EFLU, and I shall fulfil this responsibility as best as I can.”

The tale of Vikas’ victory is a rather awe-inspiring tale, considering the fact that he was denied admission into a Masters’ of Arts course at EFLU, and a hostel room on the campus by the administration just over a year ago.

His admission into the programme was denied despite his eligibility due to his involvement in student activism and protests, he says. He was able to secure admission this year, after attempting a second time,

“This victory gives me the courage to resist the administration’s high-handedness and draconian policies,” he asserts.

Will ensure students’ everyday problems are resolved, says Vikas

Talking about his and the new student union’s priorities, Vikas says that they would resolve several long-standing issues faced by the student community.

“Our student union aims to improve the library infrastructure and ensure smooth admission processes for students. We also aim to introduce provisions for students who want to pursue same-level programmes,” he told EdexLive.

He adds that the new students’ union will also work closely with the Queer Collective of EFLU to instate a functioning Gender Sensitization Committee Against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH) Committee.

In their manifesto, the Democratic Front says, “Our vision is to foster a campus environment where every student feels supported, empowered, and celebrated.”

Apart from the President’s post, the Front also secured the post of the Cultural Secretary. The Left Front, led by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) secured the posts of Vice President and General Secretary.

While The Fraternity Movement won the Joint Secretary seat, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) won the sports secretary post.

Upon being asked about the possibility of any friction among the student union members due to their political affiliations, Vikas says, “Our differences in politics are only outside the student union. As members of the union, we have to stand united under a common consensus, and work together for student welfare.”