Tamil Nadu ropes in World Bank to help prepare roadmap for jobs generation through transition to EVs?

Tamil Nadu government is eyeing generation of jobs through transition to electric vehicles (EVs) and it is learnt that it has roped in World Bank to chart out a roadmap.

Sources told The New Indian Express that Chief Secretary N Muruganandam has requested the World Bank to work out a strategy during discussions to be held here on November 22 which will define the current electric vehicle policy and investment gaps.

The state has released a revised e-vehicle policy, with a vision to attract investments worth Rs 50,000 crore in electric vehicle manufacturing and create 1.5 lakh new jobs over the next five years.

Sources said the discussion will focus on policies to foster green mobility and electric vehicle adoption; exploring employment opportunities, risks and skilling needs arising from the electric vehicle transition and understanding the current policy and investment needs.

It is learnt that the state has attracted around Rs 60,000 crore worth of Electric Vehicles investment in past few years among major players.and by 2030 around 35% of all India's EV vehicles manufactured will be in Tamil Nadu.

The electric vehicle penetration in the state stands at 5.4% for the total vehicle sales during the financial year 2023-24, stated The New Indian Express report.

Currently, most auto sector workforce fall under National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) levels 3 and 5. The framework, a competency-based education framework has organised qualifications into 10 levels.

It is learnt that new jobs that will be created in the electric vehicle ecosystem will be highly skilled at Level 4 to Level 6 of the Framework which require higher levels of skills and education.

This would also result in change in nature of jobs from mechanical to electrical and electronics, sources said.

According to a study by International Forum for Environment, Sustainability and Technology (iFOREST), a non-profit environmental think tank, a total of 66 job roles in the auto sector sector will become obsolete while 92 new job roles will be created, stated The New Indian Express report.

The study also stated that 81.3% of all electric vehicles produced in India will be two-wheelers.