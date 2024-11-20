Tamil Nadu: 26-year-old school teacher stabbed to death on school premises

A female teacher was fatally stabbed on the premises of Mallipattinam Government Higher Secondary School in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district today, Wednesday, November 20.

The attack, carried out by a youth, unfolded in full view of her colleagues in the school’s staff room, according to police.

The teacher, identified as 26-year-old Ramani, sustained multiple stab wounds and was rushed to the government hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, reported PTI. Authorities cited personal motives behind the attack, and the assailant has been detained.

The assailant has been identified as 30-year-old Madan, a man from her village. As Ramani collapsed unconscious after the attack, Madan attempted to flee but was apprehended by school staff.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Ramani and Madan were in a relationship, but her family had objected to their marriage, despite both belonging to the same community.

Police sources said Ramani had informed Madan that she could not go against her family’s wishes. Enraged by this, Madan is believed to have attacked her, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage among locals and political leaders.

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi condemned the attack, calling it an unacceptable act of violence against teachers.

"Violence against teachers cannot be tolerated. Strict legal action will be taken against the attacker. We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved family, students, and fellow teachers of teacher Ramani," the minister stated on social media platform X.

The minister also confirmed that Chief Minister MK Stalin had instructed him to visit Thanjavur to console the bereaved family.