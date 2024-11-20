Pay after Placement model of Masai School — Explained

A

Masai School was born out of my deep belief in the transformative power of education and the need to bridge the gap between traditional education and the skills required in today's job market. My experiences in Kenya and Tanzania played a pivotal role in shaping this vision. While working in these regions, I saw firsthand the challenges faced by young people who lacked access to quality education and the necessary skills to compete in the job market. I witnessed how much potential was being wasted due to the absence of a clear pathway to employment.

This experience inspired me to create an alternative model in India that would not only provide education but also focus on employability by equipping students with the right skills, regardless of their background.