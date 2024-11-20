Over 8,000 Indian students at risk of deportation from Canada over fake acceptance letters

An official from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) disclosed on November 15 that up to 10,000 acceptance letters from foreign students who entered Canada on student visas were found to be fraudulent.



Reports indicate that approximately 80% of these fake letters were linked to students from the Indian states of Gujarat and Punjab. This could result in the deportation of around 7,000 to 8,000 Indian students currently studying there.



Visa expert Pankaj Patel told Gujarat Samachar that if students' acceptance letters are found to be fraudulent, their admissions will be cancelled, and they will be deported to India.



He also noted that the Trudeau government will likely take a strong stand against these issues, especially given the current tensions between India and Canada.



An official from IRCC reportedly stated that, out of the 5,00,000 acceptance letters reviewed over the past 10 months, nearly 93% were verified as genuine, while the remaining 2% were found to be fraudulent, reported Gujarat Samachar.



Additionally, 1% of the candidates' seats were found to be cancelled, and the remaining institutions failed to provide the necessary documents.



The Canadian government's investigation also highlighted the numerous scams perpetrated by fraudulent visa consultancy firms, which issue these acceptance letters independently.