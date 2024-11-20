Our space adventure — Journey into leadership and discovery at Honeywell Leadership Challenge Academy

Rishika:

Looking up at the night sky as a child, trying to map out constellations, I never imagined I'd one day train like an astronaut. My journey with science started early — my parents always made sure I had books about space, the human body, rockets, and plants. That early exposure sparked a curiosity that would eventually lead me to the Honeywell Leadership Challenge Academy (HLCA).

When I received my acceptance letter, I felt a mix of excitement and nervousness. This would be my first time traveling alone, staying away from family, and meeting people from across the globe, but my love for astronomy and space made me look forward to the opportunity with anticipation.

Ranvir:

Like Rishika, my fascination with stars and galaxies started young. I've always wanted to understand more about the cosmos, which naturally drew me toward STEM subjects. When I learned about my selection for HLCA, I could barely contain my excitement. This wasn't just another program – this was a chance to see rockets and use simulators up close. As I told my friends, "It's the real deal!"