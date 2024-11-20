NTA invites applications for UGC-NET December 2024; exam scheduled for January 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online application process for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December cycle of 2024.



Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in The last date to submit applications is December 10 by 11.50 pm.



Here are some important dates to remember:



Last date to apply: December 10 (11.50 pm)



Last date for submission of examination fee: December 11 (up to 11.50 pm)



Correction in the particulars in the online application form: December 12 to 13 (11.50 pm)



Announcement of exam city: To be intimated later



Downloading of admit card: To be intimated later



Exam dates: January 1 to 19, 2025 (detailed schedule later)



Provisional, final answer key: To be announced later

Application fees

The application fee for UGC NET December 2024 is Rs 1,150 for candidates from the general or unreserved category. For General Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Other Backward Classes-Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) candidates, the fee is Rs 600, while Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Person with Disability (PwD), and third gender candidates are required to pay Rs 325.



The NTA will conduct UGC NET December 2024 for 85 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.



Here is how you can apply for UGC-NET December:

Step 1: Go to the official website and click on the registration link.



Step 2: Fill in the necessary details. Once registered, you will receive a unique application number and password for future logins.



Step 3: Upload the required scanned documents including your recent passport-sized photograph and signature.



Step 4: Proceed to pay the application fee.



Step 5: After payment, save a copy of the confirmation page and the application for future reference.



If candidates face any issues while applying for the UGC NET December examination, they can reach out to the agency through its helpline numbers – 011-40759000 and 011-69227700, or via email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.



For the latest updates, candidates can visit the NTA websites – nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.ac.in.