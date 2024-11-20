IIT Bhilai: Comedian Yash Rathi booked for ‘obscene’ performance

Stand-up comedian Yash Rathi has come under fire after his performance at an event organised by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhilai was deemed obscene, leading to the filing of a first information report (FIR) against him.

The incident occurred on November 15 during the institute’s annual festival, where Rathi performed in front of students, parents, and faculty members, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

A video clip from the show, which went viral on social media, allegedly captured the comedian using objectionable language. Following this, complaints were lodged with the IIT administration and local police by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), and the Karni Sena.

Adding to the controversy, another video showed an audience member, believed to be an IIT professor, visibly uncomfortable during the performance.

Police have confirmed that an FIR has been registered against Rathi on charges of obscenity. The comedian has yet to respond to the allegations.

A case under Section 296 (using obscene words or acts) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the comedian after a complaint by the institute, Durg Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Shukla said. The offence is punishable with a jail term of three months, or a fine of Rs 1,000, or both.

“During the show when Rathi allegedly started using objectionable words, the institute management intervened and asked him to get down from the stage. Stand-up comedy acts were held during the institute’s annual fest in the past but performers never used such language. We were shocked when Rathi used such language,” IIT Bhilai Director Rajiv Prakash told Hindustan Times.