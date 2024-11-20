DUSU election results delayed AGAIN; here's the NEW schedule

Delhi University (DU) has postponed the announcement of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election results yet again, with the counting of votes now scheduled for November 25, just a day before the Delhi High Court's deadline.

The delay comes as the university continues to grapple with the task of clearing election-related defacement from its campus, according to a report by PTI.

The revised counting schedule, as per official notice, will see the votes for the DUSU central panel counted on November 25 at the Conference Center near the Botany Department in North Campus. College-level vote counting will take place a day earlier, on November 24, with morning colleges starting at 8 am and evening colleges at 2 pm

The postponement has been attributed to ongoing clean-up efforts, with officials noting that 190 locations across the campus are still in need of defacement removal.

"Our teams are working diligently to complete the clean-up process. While much of the campus has been cleared, there are still areas where defacement remains. We are committed to finishing the task as soon as possible," a university official told PTI.

The results for the DUSU elections, initially scheduled for September 28, have now been delayed by nearly three months. This follows a directive from the Delhi High Court, which ordered DU to provide a status report on the clean-up and stated that vote counting could only proceed once the defacement issue was resolved to the court's satisfaction.

Earlier, DU had planned to hold the counting for both the central panel and college-level elections on November 21, but the unresolved defacement issue forced another postponement of the timeline.