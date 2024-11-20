Doctors call for immediate removal of West Bengal Medical Council registrar amid allegations of corruption

The Joint Platform of Doctors (JDF), West Bengal, in its latest post on social media platform X has highlighted that the West Bengal Medical Council registrar, Manas Chakraborty has not been dismissed from his position despite the government's order.
After the gruesome rape and murder of a 31-year-old junior doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the agitating doctors demanded the removal of corrupted authorities within the governing medical councils of the state.
"The Joint Platform of Doctors had requested the Health Secretary to immediately dissolve the present West Bengal Medical Council, which instead of being savior of Doctors and Patients, became a patron of corruption, nepotism, and unethical activities. As a result, the government ordered the President of the Medical Council Dr. Sudipta Roy, to immediately remove the present Medical Council Registrar Manas Chakraborty, who was appointed unethically," despite this, the registrar continues to be employed in his position, mentioned the tweet.
A letter dated September 21, addressed to the Principal Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, NS Nigam, highlighted that the registrar has been employed beyond his tenure. His previous extension of six months has also lapsed, and there has been no notice of any formal government appointment as well.
"(This)...casts a shadow over the legitimacy of the council's operations," it says and adds, "The validity of thousands of registration certificates, signed by an unauthorised individual, is now in serious question. This exposes both doctors and the public to grave legal and medical risks."
Furthermore, the council is under tight scrutiny as the president of the council is under investigation for illegal activities, with a few of its members having already tendered their resignation, and others are under suspension.
The letter had demanded a swift redressal of their grievances, but as of yet, the council has failed to comply with it.