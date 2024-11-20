Bengaluru: Student hospitalised after fight at school; admin urges parents ‘not to spread misinformation’

The incident reportedly took place last week on Wednesday, November 13, at Sri Kumaran Children's Home in Bengaluru.

The parents claim that there was a significant delay in notifying them about the assault, leaving them distressed. The injured boy is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital.

Following the incident, the school issued a statement saying that at the time of the incident, the authorities had acted swiftly to ensure the safety of all students and addressed the matter in alignment with the school's policies.

The statement also added that online discussions might have amplified “incomplete or exaggerated narratives,” leading to misunderstandings and unnecessary tension.

“We kindly request parents to refrain from sharing unverified information about the incident, as this can detract from constructive efforts to resolve the matter. Instead, we encourage open communication and invite you to reach out directly to the school with any questions or concerns,” the statement issued by Deepa Sridhar, Director of Academics, dated November 15, said.

The school also stated that it is committed to fostering a safe, respectful, and nurturing environment for all students.