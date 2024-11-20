Bengaluru: Mass protest at Freedom Park against alleged caste discrimination at IIM-B

A mass protest was held at Freedom Park in Bengaluru today, November 20, demanding urgent action against allegations of caste discrimination at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B).

The protest called for an end to caste-based harassment, particularly against faculty members who have raised concerns regarding diversity and inclusion on campus.

The demonstration, organised by the All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA), Dr BR Ambedkar Association of Engineers (BANAE), and the OBC Federation of India, attracted widespread support from Other Backward Class, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (OBC, SC, and ST) associations and several progressive organisations.

The protestors sought full implementation of reservation policies at the institute, with specific reference to the lack of roster maintenance, as revealed in a recent Right to Information (RTI) filed by AIOBCSA.

The protesters demanded that the institute adhere to constitutional mandates for reservation in admission, recruitment, and promotion for students, faculty, and staff belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Other key demands included the establishment of dedicated grievance redressal cells for SC, ST, and OBC communities, as well as a commitment to creating a safe and inclusive environment for all stakeholders at IIM-B.

The participating organisations announced plans to escalate the issue by representing their concerns to the President of India, the Prime Minister, and the Union Education Minister, urging them to intervene and take swift action against IIM-B.