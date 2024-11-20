Amid protests, IIM Bangalore denies allegations of caste discrimination on campus | Read FULL STATEMENT here

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) has refuted the allegations of caste discrimination made by several minority organisations during a protest held at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park today, Wednesday, November 20.

In a statement dated November 20, the institute wrote that it has long prioritised nurturing an inclusive work environment, one that promotes the growth and development of all our stakeholders who come from diverse backgrounds, including Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities.

The statement also highlighted that IIM-B has established a Diversity and Inclusion Cell, along with a Diversity and Inclusion Grievance Redressal Committee (DIGRC), to ensure a discrimination-free atmosphere.

“IIM Bangalore is in the process of implementing reservation for faculty positions pursuant to coming into effect of the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Act 2019. The Institute has a rolling advertisement for recruitment of faculty on its website that explicitly indicates the reservation policy under the Act,” the statement said.

The statement comes in response to a mass protest held at Freedom Park in Bengaluru today, November 20, demanding urgent action against allegations of caste discrimination at the institute.

The demonstration was organised by the All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA), Dr BR Ambedkar Association of Engineers (BANAE), and the OBC Federation of India.

The statement by IIM Bangalore also added that over 10 new faculty from reserved categories have joined the institute since 2019.