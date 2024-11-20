A virtual treat for students at Vellore library

Students of Velapadi Kuruppa Vinayaga Mudaliyar (VKVM) Girls Higher Secondary School were pleasantly surprised when they entered the district central library on Tuesday, November 19. They had the chance to visualise a story through virtual reality devices, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

“It’s so exciting to watch these stories unfold,” said I Kanmani, a Class VI student. S Vijayalakshmi, a Class IX student, added, “Watching mountains and beaches up close was very peaceful. There are stories as well, and it feels like they’re happening right in front of me.”

Later, they picked up some books as well.

The library recently introduced two sets of virtual reality devices to attract school students and inculcate reading habits among them. KB Rajan, an official at the library, said, “Several school children have already visited, and they are eager to use the devices.”

Officials explained that the Virtual Reality (VR) devices were introduced to all district libraries as part of the state government’s initiative. Both private and government school students can visit and explore the VR devices. The library is open every day except Fridays and second Saturdays, from 8 am to 8 pm, stated The New Indian Express report.