Telangana: Dire conditions at BC Welfare Boys Hostel force students to sleep on ground

More than 38 students are forced to stay in the dilapidated Government Backward Classes (BC) Welfare Boys Hostel in Nallabelly Mandal, Warangal district.

The hostel's rooms are in dire condition, lacking doors, windows, and fans, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The students, who are admitted free of hostel charge, are cramped in a room and a hall as the other five rooms are in much worse condition.

Although the strength of the hostel is increasing year by year, the District Backward Classes (BC) Welfare officials have failed to provide proper infrastructure until now.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a hostel staff member, (who wished to remain anonymous) said that the students are sleeping on the ground as the rooms lack beds and fans. They are also grappling with fear, as some parts of the building have started to collapse.

The hostel staff member stated that the issue was brought to the notice of the department authorities several times, with requests for a new building or the relocation of students to another hostel.

The officials have inspected the building and proposed to relocate the students, but this has long remained unfulfilled, he added.

When The New Indian Express contacted Warangal District Backward Classes (BC) Development Officer, A Pushpalatha, she admitted that the Government Backward Classes (BC) Welfare Boys Hostel is in a dilapidated condition and they have already proposed relocating the students to another hostel.